One person dead, one in custody, after shooting in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. – One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Sunday night.

Muskegon Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Nevada Street at about 9:45 p.m. on reports of a person having been shot. There, they found Kalob Long, 37, of Whitehall, with wounds to his head and chest. Long died a short time later at the hospital.

Police say they have arrested a 33-year-old Muskegon man, who they say knew Long. The Muskegon County Prosecutor is reviewing charges in the case.

Anyone with information should call Muskegon Police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.