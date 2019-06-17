Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police: Two vehicles left Kentwood crash, one person hurt

44th and Kalamazoo

KENTWOOD, Mich. – Police have released more information about a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue SE. Police originally said three vehicles were involved.

Monday morning, investigators reported that there may have been as many as five vehicles involved in the crash and two vehicles left the scene.  Portions of the intersection were closed for approximately three hours.

One person was taken to the hospital with a head injury.  The crash is still under investigation.

