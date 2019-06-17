Spectrum Health’s residential art show expresses patients’ journey of healing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Using the arts in a healthcare setting can be a powerful healing tool. Spectrum Health's Expressive Arts Program has an upcoming residential art show to prove how important art can be for a patient's rehabilitation process on June 26.

Spectrum Health's Expressive Arts Program is for residents who have suffered a traumatic brain injury or are living with other neurological conditions and also patients who are dealing with the effects of cancer and cancer treatments.

Art promotes the individual’s ability to think creatively, use judgment and make decisions. It also helps residents with concentration, problem-solving, visual perception and fine motor skills. For cancer patients, it can help treat anxiety, stress, fear, fatigue, and pain.

By making choices, initiating projects and creatively planning pieces of art from beginning to end, many residents experience greater independence and motivation in the rehabilitation process.

On June 26 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., Spectrum Health Rehab and Nursing Center is hosting the annual art exhibit where the public can view these works of art. All of these pieces of art will be for sale, ranging from $30 to $100.

Rehab and Nursing Center is located at 750 Fuller Avenue North East.

For those who can't attend, but are interested in making a purchase or would like more information about the Expressive Arts Program, please call (616)-486-7056.