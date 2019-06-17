Suffer from migraines? Dr Miller says headaches stem from neck issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most people get headaches, but some suffer from chronic headaches and even migraines. June is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month, and Dr. Miller from Total Health Chiropractic has a non-invasive way to resolve what could become a debilitating issue.

When people get migraines, they resort to over-the-counter medications, injections, acupuncture, Botox injections, and others. However, these can result in negative side effects and actually be harmful to the body if used excessively.

According to Dr. Miller, headaches can stem from neck issues. If the spinal discs in the neck are misaligned, it can result in severe neck and head pain.

Seeing a chiropractor for headaches may seem scary due to the horror stories involving chiropractors "messing with your neck." Dr. Miller says patients who come see him and his team at Total Health have nothing to worry about; they'll only make adjustments so minor that patients won't even know anything happened to their neck in most cases.

They also have the DRX9000C, a medical device that specifically targets and heals injured discs.

