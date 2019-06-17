Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Tension developing in Aretha Franklin will dispute

Posted 6:04 PM, June 17, 2019

Singer Aretha Franklin performs during the taping of the second to last Oprah Winfrey Show at the United Center in Chicago on May 17, 2011. Winfrey is wrapping up production of her popular daytime television program after a 25-year run. AFP PHOTO / Peter Wynn Thompson (Photo credit should read PETER WYNN THOMPSON/AFP/Getty Images)

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A fight is emerging over whether a son of Aretha Franklin could be put in charge of the late singer’s estate, which might be worth millions.

In a court filing Monday, lawyers for the estate say “there is no basis” to believe that Kecalf (Kelf) Franklin has the skills to serve as personal representative, even if a handwritten will found in couch cushions turns out to be valid.

After Franklin’s death last August her heirs agreed to put the estate in the hands of a relative who is a university administrator. But the recent discovery of the 2014 will could change everything. The document shows Franklin apparently wanted Kecalf Franklin to serve as the representative or executor.

He wants the job, although a Michigan judge hasn’t determined if the will is valid. It could take weeks or months to resolve the issue.

