× There’s a wealth of changes and new road projects this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are not only a number of new road projects that begin this week, but there are changes in some existing road projects.

We’ll start with the changes first:

I-196 at I-96

Westbound I-196 still takes you to downtown Grand Rapids from the I-96 split after the East Beltline, but now downtown traffic is shifted into a single lane on the left that crosses over and uses part of the eastbound pavement until shifting back over to the westbound pavement after the Maryland Avenue overpass. This will be in place into October.

Ramp closure in downtown Grand Rapids

Ramp closed from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196, in effect since Friday, June 14.

Through July 14.

Detour: South on 131, exit at Market Avenue, enter northbound 131 to left ramp to westbound 196.

I-96 in Ionia County

Concrete repairs will now be on the westbound side of I-96, with a lane closure from the Clinton County line to Cutler Road. Workers will be busy with concrete repairs at night, and the concrete will cure during the day.

Here is what’s new:

M-21 Fulton Street in Ada Township

Construction that shifts traffic on eastbound M-21 east of Spaulding Avenue

Reallignment of intersection with Carl Avenue.

Through August 17.

36th Avenue closed in Jenison

36th Avenue closed between Baldwin Street and Port Sheldon Street for culvert work.

Through Friday, June 21.

Detour: 40th Avenue between Baldwin Street and Port Sheldon Street.

US-131 Business Loop in Kalamazoo County

Left lane closure from Nichols Road to US-131 through Friday, June 20.

Daily 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kilgore road closed

Kilgore Road closed west of Sprinkle Road for sewer work.

Through June 27.

Detour: Covington Road between Manchester and Sprinkle roads.

I-94 lane closure