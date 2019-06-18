Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

2 children hospitalized after car hits tree in Ottawa Co.

Posted 10:42 PM, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:59PM, June 18, 2019

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Two children were hospitalized Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Ottawa County.

It happened around 5:33 p.m. on Blue Oak Drive in Timberline Estates Mobile Home Community.

Authorities said the driver reached into the back seat while going east on Blue Oak Drive when the car went off the road and hit a tree. Two children, a 3-year-old and 8-month-old, were in the back seat and weren’t properly secured.

Both kids were taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital for injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

The driver was treated for minor injuries and taken to the Ottawa County Jail on misdemeanor charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.