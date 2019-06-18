× 2 children hospitalized after car hits tree in Ottawa Co.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Two children were hospitalized Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Ottawa County.

It happened around 5:33 p.m. on Blue Oak Drive in Timberline Estates Mobile Home Community.

Authorities said the driver reached into the back seat while going east on Blue Oak Drive when the car went off the road and hit a tree. Two children, a 3-year-old and 8-month-old, were in the back seat and weren’t properly secured.

Both kids were taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital for injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

The driver was treated for minor injuries and taken to the Ottawa County Jail on misdemeanor charges.