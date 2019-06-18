× Mom drives into Kalamazoo River with two kids inside car

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother and one of her two kids are presumed dead after police say she drove her car with the kids inside into the Kalamazoo River.

Police say they received a tip from a family member about the incident late Monday night.

Officers began searching the area of Verburg Park and found the car in just a few minutes with two of the victims inside Tuesday morning. Crews continued to search for the third victim but it is not clear if they have located them.

The identities of all the victims are being held until a positive identification can be made, along with family notification.