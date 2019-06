× Allegiant adding service from GR to New Orleans and Jacksonville

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – West Michigan residents looking for warmth will have two new flight destinations starting this fall.

Allegiant will be offering service from Grand Rapids to New Orleans and Jacksonsville, Florida starting in October.

The new routes will operate twice weekly. The two routes will be the 10th and 11th flights offered by Allegiant from Grand Rapids.

Fares to both cities will start as low as $59, one way.