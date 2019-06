× Auction for 1969 Plymouth put on hold

SUTTONS BAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office has put an auction for a 1969 Plymouth GTX on hold after a court order.

A possible owner came forward to claim the vehicle after it was put up for auction on June 5. The auction has been suspended while the possible owner and his attorney show cause for ownership.

The car was found on private property and deemed abandoned in May, leading to the auction.