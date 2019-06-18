Boy found in Lansing can’t tell police his name

Mom drives into Kalamazoo River with two kids inside car
Posted 9:41 AM, June 18, 2019

LANSING, Mich. – The Lansing Police Department is looking for the parents of a boy who can’t tell them his name or where he is from.

Staff at the department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that they were called to a report of a found child in the 300 block of Everettdale. Residents in the area didn’t recognize the boy and they say he appears to be autistic and can’t tell them his name or where he lives.  He appears to be between three and four years old.

Anyone with information should call the department at 517-483-4600.

