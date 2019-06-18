First Mac & Cheese fest coming to Kalamazoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The first ever Mac & Cheese Festival is coming to West Michigan this fall.

The Kalamazoo Growlers baseball team is planning to host the event October 5 at Homer Stryker Field, 251 Mills Street in Kalamazoo.

There will be mac and cheese vendors, breweries and milk stations at the fest. The event runs 3 to 7 p.m. October 5 but there is a VIP option to get into the fest early.

Tickets to the event go on sale next Friday, June 28 at 12 a.m. to those on the priority list. You can join the priority list here. Tickets will go on sale to the general public in July.