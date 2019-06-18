× Former Obama aide to challenge Amash for House seat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Democratic candidate announced on Tuesday he will be campaigning against Republican U.S. Rep. Justin Amash.

Nicholas Colvin, an Ionia native, was a personal aide to former President Barack Obama when he was a senator and worked in the White House Counsel’s Office under Obama.

Colvin also worked as general counsel, assistant city treasurer and senior advisor to Chicago’s treasurer.

Amash has been under fire since tweeting his opinion that President Donald Trump engaged impeachable conduct. He has backed up the statements through more tweets and at a town hall meeting with his constituents since the initial tweets.

Amash is also being opposed by two Republicans in the primary, Michigan Rep. Jim Lower and Tom Norton from Ada.