Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Former Obama aide to challenge Amash for House seat

Posted 9:43 PM, June 18, 2019, by

A photo of Nick Colvin. (Courtesy: Miller Canfield Law Firm)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Democratic candidate announced on Tuesday he will be campaigning against Republican U.S. Rep. Justin Amash.

Nicholas Colvin, an Ionia native, was a personal aide to former President Barack Obama when he was a senator and worked in the White House Counsel’s Office under Obama.

Colvin also worked as general counsel, assistant city treasurer and senior advisor to Chicago’s treasurer.

Amash has been under fire since tweeting his opinion that President Donald Trump engaged impeachable conduct. He has backed up the statements through more tweets and at a town hall meeting with his constituents since the initial tweets.

Amash is also being opposed by two Republicans in the primary, Michigan Rep. Jim Lower and Tom Norton from Ada.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.