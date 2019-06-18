Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Historic boxcar vandalized twice in one month

Posted 6:27 PM, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:33PM, June 18, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A beloved war memento has been removed from its public location after it was vandalized twice in the last month.

The 40et8 boxcar has been in the Knights of St. Casimir Aid Society’s auxiliary lot for nearly a year after the train’s owners lost their facility. It has been seen at Pulaski Day parades and several other events before finding its way to the auxiliary lot.

After two acts of vandalism in the last month, the train now sits behind the home of the organization’s president.

"We decided to let him bring the train here for protection until it found a better home and we could find a way to help him get it repaired," says Linda Connor, Knights of St. Casimir Vice President.

The war memento was found four weeks ago with broken windows and lights, issues that are difficult to repair because the parts were made in the early 1900s.

A couple weeks later, it happened again.

"We were in the process of trying to look for ways to just fix up when it fell under vandalism twice in the last month," Connor said. "The person had to climb on top of the cab of the truck bust out a window and then crawl inside the cab.”

A police report was filed, but no one has been caught.

Now, Connor has a message for whoever is responsible:

"Understand, see the pain, see the importance of what they've done for America and what this icon means for them and just feel it like it's your grandpa. Understand that this could be your grandpa's special memento and you destroyed and it's irreplaceable," Connor said.

The community is starting to raise money to restore the boxcar and the Knights of St. Casimir plan to hold fundraisers in the very near future to get it going. More information on those efforts can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.