Holland attorney gets 3 years for embezzlement, lying on tax return

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Holland attorney has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for defrauding clients and lying on his federal income tax return.

Jeffrey Palmer was sentenced Tuesday and ordered to pay over $55,000 to the United States for owed taxes and restitution to his victims.

Investigators say he embezzled over $339,000 from his clients’ trust funds between 2012 and 2016. He also admitted to failing to report the funds he embezzled as income on his tax returns, which is a violation.

Palmer’s guilty plea suspended his ability to practice law and puts him up for disbarment.