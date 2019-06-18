Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

John Bos all-star games honor OK conference baseball and softball payers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- All-conference baseball and softball players from the OK Conference got a final chance play a high school game and represent their league Tuesday night at Cornerstone University.

In softball, the OK White beat the OK Blue 9-2 behind Lowell's Emily Depew who pitched a complete game and also hit a two run homer.

In baseball, the OK Red beat the OK Black 10-3, Caledonia's Tyler Howarth had a nice RBI single in the 4th inning to extend his teams lead to 2-0.

The other baseball scores were: OK White 6, OK Blue 3 and OK Green 14, OK Gold 5.

