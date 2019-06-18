Kent Co. GOP hosting watch party for Trump’s re-election announcement

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- President Trump is preparing to kick off his 2020 re-election campaign and local republican leaders are excited to see what's in store.
The Kent County GOP is hosting a watch party Tuesday night from 6:30-9 p.m. at its headquarters, 725 Lake Michigan Drive NW in Grand Rapids.
Attendees will be able to watch the president's official announcement from Orlando at the party while enjoying light refreshments.
We were joined in studio by Joel Freeman, Chairmen of the Kent County GOP to preview the event.
Unslaved
It makes zero difference who the president is. The whole election process is just manipulating you into hating your neighbors instead of working together with them, in which case it would be obvious we don’t need politicians or presidents.