Mom drives into Kalamazoo River with two kids inside car
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Lee High School nickname to become the ‘Legends’

Posted 12:59 PM, June 18, 2019, by

Lee High and Middle School

WYOMING, Mich. – Godfrey-Lee High and Middle School has a new nickname and mascot – the Legends.

The school board adopted the new name at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night. The new name will be effective for the 2020-2021 school year, so the school will remain the Rebels for one more year.

The process of changing names started in February and the board received almost 200 name nominations.  A committee narrowed the selection to ten names. Students voted and narrowed the options to two: Legends and Raptors, with Legends leading by a wide margin.

Artwork and designs by students and others were presented at the meeting, but none were adopted at this time. That will be decided at a future board meeting.

The change is expected to be funded through general maintenance, and also through donations from social action organizations and area businesses.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.