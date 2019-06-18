× Lee High School nickname to become the ‘Legends’

WYOMING, Mich. – Godfrey-Lee High and Middle School has a new nickname and mascot – the Legends.

The school board adopted the new name at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night. The new name will be effective for the 2020-2021 school year, so the school will remain the Rebels for one more year.

The process of changing names started in February and the board received almost 200 name nominations. A committee narrowed the selection to ten names. Students voted and narrowed the options to two: Legends and Raptors, with Legends leading by a wide margin.

Artwork and designs by students and others were presented at the meeting, but none were adopted at this time. That will be decided at a future board meeting.

The change is expected to be funded through general maintenance, and also through donations from social action organizations and area businesses.