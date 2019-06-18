Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man hospitalized after crashing into tree in Ionia Co.

Posted 4:52 PM, June 18, 2019

ORLEANS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday after crashing into a tree in Ionia County.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Noddins Road east of Johnson Road in Orleans Township, northwest of Ionia.

Authorities said a pickup truck went off the roadway and struck a tree, but didn’t specify what caused the crash. Alcohol and speed aren’t believed to be factors.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

