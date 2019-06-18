× Man threatening to jump from Muskegon overpass taken into custody

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Muskegon Police say a man trying to escape police threatened to jump off a highway overpass.

Police responded to a home in the 1200 block of Fleming Avenue about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a domestic man assaulting a woman. When they arrived, the 33-year-old Muskegon man sped away in his vehicle, only to stop near Apple Avenue and the U.S. 31 overpass. The man climbed over the guardrail of Apple Avenue and threatened to jump onto U.S. 31 below.

Pictures posted on social media show the man holding on to the guardrail. Police coordinated with several truck drivers to stop under the bridge, preventing the man from jumping to the highway.

Officers were able to talk the man off of the bridge and he has been taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information should call Muskegon Police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.