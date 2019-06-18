Mom drives into Kalamazoo River with two kids inside car
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Meijer State Games celebrates 10th Summer Games, June 20-23

Posted 12:08 PM, June 18, 2019, by

The Meijer State Games of Michigan is back for its 10th year,  bringing Olympic-style, multi-sport events to Grand Rapids along with athletes from all over the country June 20-23.

Regardless of age or ability level, anyone can compete in the 10 sports the Summer Games has to offer.

To celebrate the 10-year milestone, West Michigan Sports Commission President Mike Guswiler will participate in 10 sports during the Summer Games – a feat no other participant has tried. Mike will participate in men’s pickleball, coed softball, bocce ball, golf, archery, long jump track and field event, skeet shooting, freestyle swimming, bowling and small-bore rifle.

Opening Ceremonies start at Friday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Registration is still open for most sports and can be completed at stategamesofmichigan.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.