Meijer State Games celebrates 10th Summer Games, June 20-23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Meijer State Games of Michigan is back for its 10th year, bringing Olympic-style, multi-sport events to Grand Rapids along with athletes from all over the country June 20-23.

Regardless of age or ability level, anyone can compete in the 10 sports the Summer Games has to offer.

To celebrate the 10-year milestone, West Michigan Sports Commission President Mike Guswiler will participate in 10 sports during the Summer Games – a feat no other participant has tried. Mike will participate in men’s pickleball, coed softball, bocce ball, golf, archery, long jump track and field event, skeet shooting, freestyle swimming, bowling and small-bore rifle.

Opening Ceremonies start at Friday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Registration is still open for most sports and can be completed at stategamesofmichigan.com.