Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michigan opioid prescriptions down 15 percent last year

Posted 7:35 PM, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:36PM, June 18, 2019

opioids

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says the number of opioids dispensed in the state decreased by 15 percent in 2018 compared with the year before.

It said Tuesday the number of opioid prescriptions dispensed fell to 8.2 million last year compared with 9.7 million in 2017.

LARA says that during the same time period, the state saw the number of prescribers, pharmacists and others registered in the Michigan Automated Prescription System more than double to 68,000 from 29,000.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the Automated Prescription System “has played a critical role in both combatting the opioid epidemic here in Michigan and in ensuring patients who need prescription drugs have access to them.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.