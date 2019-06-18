Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police look for suspect in sexual assault in Grand Rapids

Posted 5:08 PM, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:13PM, June 18, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding the suspect in a sexual assault that happened Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the area of South Division Avenue and Detroit Street SW.  The victim was able to give Grand Rapids Police a description and technicians created the sketch below.

He is described as being a light-skinned black man in his late 20s or early 30s. He is described as being tall and skinny.

Image from GRPD

Surveillance cameras show the suspect’s vehicle leaving the scene. It is believed to be a silver Ford Focus hatchback.

Surveillance footage of a suspect vehicle in a sexual assault in Grand Rapids.

Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.