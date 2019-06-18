Police look for suspect in sexual assault in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding the suspect in a sexual assault that happened Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the area of South Division Avenue and Detroit Street SW. The victim was able to give Grand Rapids Police a description and technicians created the sketch below.

He is described as being a light-skinned black man in his late 20s or early 30s. He is described as being tall and skinny.

Surveillance cameras show the suspect’s vehicle leaving the scene. It is believed to be a silver Ford Focus hatchback.

Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.