Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Portage Northern alum throws shutout in College World Series

Posted 6:40 PM, June 18, 2019, by

A photo of Tommy Henry. (Courtesy: University of Michigan Athletics)

OMAHA, Neb. — Michigan baseball is one step closer to the College World Series championship round thanks to a shutout performance from pitcher Tommy Henry.

The former Portage Northern standout struck out 10 batters over nine innings Monday night as the Wolverines beat Florida State 2-0. Henry allowed just three hits and didn’t walk a batter.

Henry was named first-team all-state twice at Portage Northern and was the 2016 Michigan Mr. Baseball.

Michigan will play the winner of Florida State and Texas Tech on Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.