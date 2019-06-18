× Portage Northern alum throws shutout in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Michigan baseball is one step closer to the College World Series championship round thanks to a shutout performance from pitcher Tommy Henry.

The former Portage Northern standout struck out 10 batters over nine innings Monday night as the Wolverines beat Florida State 2-0. Henry allowed just three hits and didn’t walk a batter.

Henry was named first-team all-state twice at Portage Northern and was the 2016 Michigan Mr. Baseball.

Michigan will play the winner of Florida State and Texas Tech on Friday.