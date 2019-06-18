Mom drives into Kalamazoo River with two kids inside car
Samaritas receives $85,000 donation to assist local refugees navigating the healthcare system

Posted 9:07 AM, June 18, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Every minute, 20 people leave everything behind to escape war, persecution, or terror, according to the United Nations.

Thursday, June 20th is set aside as World Refugee Day. It provides an opportunity to reflect on the presence and positive contributions of refugees in our communities as well as celebrate their journey to freedom and safety.

Samaritas, one of Michigan’s largest refugee resettlement agencies, recently received $85,000 from the Wege Foundation to enhance its successful Bilingual Health Navigation Program.

