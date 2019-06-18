Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Suspect surrenders after Calhoun Co. assault, standoff

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is facing charges after assaulting a woman and then leading police on a standoff for more than two hours.

It started just after 9 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of B Drive S in Leroy Township, of Calhoun County.

When deputies arrived, they saw the suspect assaulting a woman. He then barricaded himself with the woman inside the home and would not come out.

Instead he told police he was armed and refused to follow their orders.

Crisis negotiators worked for more than two hours, crisis negotiators attempted to defuse the situation while the suspect continued to walk around the home with a shotgun.

Since the man would not follow deputies orders, a special response team entered the home and arrested the suspect.

The 63-year-old was arrested for aggravated Domestic assault and other related charges. The woman was not hurt. No names have been released.

