Take Steps to raise awareness of Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis on June 22

Posted 12:29 PM, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:28PM, June 18, 2019

What you do in the bathroom is your business, but joining the cause to help fight those suffering from Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis can be everybody's business. On Saturday, hundreds of people will be raising awareness of these diseases at the Take Steps To Fight Crohn's and Colitis event in Grand Rapids.

Take Steps Walk fo rCures is happening June 22 at Millenium Park. The walking route is 1.4 miles, with strollers and dogs welcome!

Registration and games begin at 10 a.m. with the walk starting at 11.

For more information or to register, click here.

