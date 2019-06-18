Traverse City named top Lake Beach Town in U.S.; Holland ranks #4

Mom drives into Kalamazoo River with two kids inside car
Holland State Park

(FOX 17) – Michigan has the top Lake Beach Town in America and West Michigan has one in the Top 10 in a latest report from a national credit company that researches community livability.

Wallethub.com lists Traverse City, Michigan as the Best Lake Beach Town in America and Holland, Michigan as #4, in their annual 2019 rankings.  The rankings look at 62 statistics, including housing costs, affordability, weather and water quality.

Places #2 and #3 are Folsom, California and Cornelius, North Carolina. #5 through #10 are Kirkland, Washington, Mercer Island, Washington, Davidson, North Carolina, Redmond, Washington, Eden Prairie, Minnesota and Bay Village, Ohio.  Alpena, Michigan ranked #18.

Traverse City ranked tied for #1 with Branson, Missouri for Most Nightlife Establishments per capita and Most Restaurants per capita.  Traverse also ranked #1 for Most Coffee Shops per capita with Lakewood, Washington.

Holland came in #3 for Most Restaurants per capita and #3 for Lowest Foreclosure Rate.

The study also named the Top 10 Ocean Beach Towns in America, with Naples, Florida taking the top spot.

 

