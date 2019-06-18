Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

You can now rent a houseboat on White Lake

WHITEHALL, Mich. -- If you are looking for vacation getaway that is not far from home, there is a 33-foot houseboat that you can rent on White Lake.

Stay Afloat House Boat allows you to rent the Sea Turtle for an entire week and it holds up to eight people, perfect for the family.

It's located in the Crosswinds Marina, 302 S Lake Street, C Dock Slip 85 in Whitehall.

The boat has a deck, upper deck, and cabin underneath. It also comes equipped with a mini-fridge, sink, microwave, and coffee pot. There is even a BBQ grill on the boat's deck.

Just make sure to arrive an hour early before check-in so the owners can show you how to drive and dock the boat before your vacation starts.

To learn more about renting the boat, click here. 

