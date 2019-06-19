Buchberger enjoyed draft process despite not being selected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jacob Buchberger gave himself a chance to be drafted this summer.

The Davenport junior did not hear his named called two weeks ago, but put himself in a good position when he .429 with 8 homers, drove in 40 runs, was named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year and was an All-American — the first for Davenport.

"There was definitely some disappointment not getting selected," Buchberger said. "I think it was a weight lifted off my chest though because I could just focus on the time here (summer ball with the Green Bay Booyah) instead of worrying about the draft.

“If I got drafted this year at any time I probably would have gone just because that is my heart and desire and that was my ultimate goal was to play professional baseball at some point in my life but it was just cool to be in that experience and get to go through that, it was a lot of fun."

This summer, the Montague native is playing in the Northwoods League with the Green Bay Booyah.

"I have family here so it is a convenient spot for me," Buchberger added. "I can stay with my family and I haven't been able to see them much because they live in Wisconsin and I've been so busy for the past couple summers and during the school year."

Buchberger gets to play with and against some good competition to prepare him for his final year at Davenport and potentially another chance to be drafted next summer.

"You get to see good competition every day, the pitch speed you see at least 90 mph every day so you see good pitching, you see good players and it is more of a next step to help my game."