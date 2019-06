Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vino, rose, and pinot grigio will be ever-flowing at the Fenn Valley Wine Festival on June 22.

The annual event features tastings in the vineyards, local food, cellar demos live music and of course locally grown and produced wine and hard cider. There will be a big tent, so the event will happen rain or shine.

The entire event will take place at the Fenn Valley estate in Fennville from 1 to 6 p.m. Tickets cost is $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

Tickets are available at fennvalley.com.