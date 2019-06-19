Children’s Healing Center offers summer camps for kids with weak immune systems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Children's Healing Center is a state-of-the-art facility which offers kids a safe, clean environment where they can play. Now that summer has arrived, they're now offering a series of summer camps designed for those kids and their siblings.

The weeklong day camps will offer a chance for sick kids to get out of the house and interact with other kids in a safe, clean environment.

There are four upcoming camps throughout the summer, including:

All About Animals (June 24 – 28)

Wacky Weather (July 8 – 12)

Outwit-Outlast-Outplay (July 24 – 28)

Wonders in our World (August 5 – 9)

The camps will be held on from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of their respective weeks. Attendees are welcome to come the entire week or pick and choose days according to their schedules.

The camps are free, but registration is required and must be completed by 5 p.m. one week prior to the start of each camp session.

Contact Deb Winn at dwinn@childrenshealingcenter.org or call (616)-426-8366.