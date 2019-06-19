× Fire captain’s daughter hospitalized with brain cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– A 7-year-old girl has been hospitalized as she deals with the effects of a brain tumor.

In February 2018, Avery Betts was diagnosed with a type of cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, also known as DIPG. There is no known cure, and it is difficult to treat.

According to the Prayers for Avery June Facebook page, she’s been hospitalized at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and is currently unresponsive.

Her dad serves as captain of the Saugatuck Fire Department, and her mom works for American Medical Response. Avery’s mother also serves on the Ganges Fire Department.

If you’d like to the help the family with ongoing medical costs, you can make a donation through their website.