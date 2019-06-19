Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Former Obama staffer running for House seat held by Amash

Posted 4:39 AM, June 19, 2019, by

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A former staffer for President Barack Obama is running for the U.S. House seat held by Republican Justin Amash of Michigan.

Nick Colvin, an Ionia native, announced his candidacy Tuesday for the 3rd Congressional District, which includes Grand Rapids, Battle Creek and surrounding areas. He joins Democrat Doug Booth in the race.

Colvin, a lawyer, was an aide to Obama when he was a senator and worked in the Obama White House on a team that tackled the auto industry rescue, health care law and confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Sonia Sotomayor.

Another Democrat, immigration attorney Hillary Scholten, also is expected to run.

Amash, in his fifth term, is the only Republican to accuse President Donald Trump of impeachable conduct, and will face primary challengers should be seek re-election.

