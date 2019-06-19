Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man who threatened jumping onto US-31 charged with domestic violence

Posted 2:52 PM, June 19, 2019, by

Apple Ave. over US-31 - from Rebecca Sherrick

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A man who led police on a chase and threatened to jump off a bridge Tuesday has been charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat tells FOX 17 that Marcus Lee Jackson was is being charged with domestic violence, resisting police and preventing a victim from calling 911.

Jackson was taken into custody after fleeing police from a home on Fleming Avenue and then climbing over the guardrail on Apple Avenue over US-31 where he threatened to jump. Police coordinated with four truckers to occupy the underpass, reducing the threat that Jackson would be able to seriously hurt or kill himself. He was taken into custody after negotiations with police.

Muskegon officials say that Jackson recently was released from prison after serving time for armed robbery and home invasion.

