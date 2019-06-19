Party with the animals at Humane Society’s 136th birthday party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to party like animals, or rather with the animals, at the Humane Society of West Michigan Birthday Party!

On June 23, join the HSWM and all their animal pals for an exciting day of family fun with inflatable activities and carnival games, music, cake, and ice cream.

Visitors can also tour the facility and play with the animals that are coming to the party. However, there will not be any adoptions during this time.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and under 3 are free. Use promo code PARTY for $5 off each ticket.

The party will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Humane Society of West Michigan, located at 3007 Wilson Drive North West.

Tickets may be purchased online or by calling (616) 791-8089.