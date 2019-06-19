Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Party with the animals at Humane Society’s 136th birthday party

Posted 10:54 AM, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:53AM, June 19, 2019

It's time to party like animals, or rather with the animals, at the Humane Society of West Michigan Birthday Party!

On June 23, join the HSWM and all their animal pals for an exciting day of family fun with inflatable activities and carnival games, music, cake, and ice cream.

Visitors can also tour the facility and play with the animals that are coming to the party. However, there will not be any adoptions during this time.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and under 3 are free. Use promo code PARTY for $5 off each ticket.

The party will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Humane Society of West Michigan, located at 3007 Wilson Drive North West.

Tickets may be purchased online or by calling (616) 791-8089.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.