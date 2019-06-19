Personalized Health Planning: Dr. Bitner gives new patients option to write down health questions before visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ever get to a doctor's appointment and completely forget all the questions and concerns you want to talk about? To help with these forgetful moments, nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner is giving new patients a chance to "write it all down" prior to their visit.

When new patients call for an appointment, Dr. Bitner and her team will send out a new patient packet to fill out with basic health information, along with information about Bitner's SEEDS and health restrictions on each one for the patient.

Dr. Bitner understands there are barriers to healthy habits such as injuries and surgery, but wants to know how to work around those barriers to ensure healthy aging.

It's important for patients to know there's nothing embarrassing to talk about when it comes to discussing health issues with a health professional. Dr. Bitner says there's no such thing as an inappropriate question; if it is bothering patients and they feel like they're suffering, they should bring it up.

Dr. Bitner admits there are questions she can't answer at the first visit, but there are plenty of teams at Spectrum Health that specialize in all different areas that can help.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

Read more stories like this on Dr. Bitner's Blog.