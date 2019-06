GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police say the U.S. Marshals are looking for two people who have absconded parole and may be in the Grand Rapids area.

US Marshals are in search of these two wanted individuals believed to be in the Grand Rapids area. If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact @KentSOtips pic.twitter.com/eDAXhDqxeI — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) June 19, 2019

Philbert Matthews, 20, has been on the run since May. Emmita Willis, 50, has been wanted since 2016.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.