Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Prisoners in Carson City placed in segregation over Facebook page

Posted 12:28 PM, June 19, 2019, by

Getty Images -file photo

CARSON CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Corrections Department says a phone smuggled into a Michigan prison might have been used by an inmate to create a Facebook page.

The page, titled “Freeweezy Lethimgo,” includes photos and video of a prisoner getting a haircut and smoking something.

Spokesman Chris Gautz tells the Detroit Free Press that 10 prisoners at the Carson City Correctional Center have been placed in segregation. Gautz says 25-year-old Dajuan Furman, who has “Weezy” tattooed on his arm, is considered a key offender.

Gautz suggests prison staff also could be in trouble. He says someone should have noticed loud music, too many prisoners in one cell and a window being covered up.

The spokesman described the behavior as “incredibly dangerous.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.