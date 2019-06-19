Scam calls targeting Ionia residents on Sex Offender Registry

IONIA, Mich. – The Ionia County Sheriff is warning residents of a new telephone scam where the caller claims to be a police officer or sheriff’s deputy.

However, this latest scam is targeting residents who are on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry. Those targets are being told that they have violated terms of their registration and are subject to arrest if they don’t provide bond money.

The Sheriff says that no law enforcement agency will ever take bond money by phone, by credit or debit card, or by any pre-paid gift card or Moneygram.

The phone number making the calls is also being “spoofed” making it look local. Investigators believe it is coming from overseas.

If you receive one of these calls, you should hang up and call your local police agency to verify they weren’t calling you.