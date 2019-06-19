Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Scam calls targeting Ionia residents on Sex Offender Registry

Posted 12:46 PM, June 19, 2019, by

IONIA, Mich. – The Ionia County Sheriff is warning residents of a new telephone scam where the caller claims to be a police officer or sheriff’s deputy.

However, this latest scam is targeting residents who are on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry. Those targets are being told that they have violated terms of their registration and are subject to arrest if they don’t provide bond money.

The Sheriff says that no law enforcement agency will ever take bond money by phone, by credit or debit card, or by any pre-paid gift card or Moneygram.

The phone number making the calls is also being “spoofed” making it look local. Investigators believe it is coming from overseas.

If you receive one of these calls, you should hang up and call your local police agency to verify they weren’t calling you.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.