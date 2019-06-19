Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Steelcase: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ Steelcase Inc. (SCS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $17.8 million.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share.

The office furniture maker posted revenue of $824.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Steelcase said it expects revenue in the range of $970 million to $995 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.20 to $1.35 per share.

Steelcase shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.77, an increase of 16% in the last 12 months.

