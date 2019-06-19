Suit seeks $25M after boy fatally struck by Calhoun Co. sheriff’s deputy
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — The family of an 11-year-old boy riding a minibike who was fatally struck by a sheriff’s deputy in southern Michigan has filed a lawsuit seeking $25 million.
The Battle Creek Enquirer reports the lawsuit filed this month by the estate of Norman Hood Jr. and his parents lists Calhoun County and the unnamed deputy as defendants.
The Associated Press left a message seeking comment Wednesday from the county.
The deputy was responding to a reported burglary the evening of May 28 when he hit the boy in Battle Creek, about 120 miles (190 kilometers) west of Detroit. The sheriff’s office believes the bike turned into the car’s path. The vehicle’s overhead lights and siren were not activated.
The boy’s mother says he wasn’t at fault . State police are investigating.
4 comments
bob
Not surprised how quick the suit was filed.
Vast Right Wing Conspiracy
Yup. My kid was illegally driving a minibike in the dark, with no lights or helmet or any other safety equipment, but its the Deputy’s Fault!
J.B.
The only thing these “parents” should get out of this is a charge of child neglect and endangerment resulting in death.
mike
Guess you can put a price on a life. This suit didn’t take long to surface; wonder who is whispering big money into her ears…