Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 17 is teaming up with the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation to present the annual Take Steps event in Grand Rapids!

Help raise needed funds to support patient programs, enhance professional education efforts, and propel critical research for cures.

• The Grand Rapids Take Steps Walk is Saturday, June 22 at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids. Registration begins at 10:00 am and the walk starts at 11:00 am.

• Please visit www.cctakesteps.org/westmichigan for more information and to sign up.