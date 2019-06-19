Upgrades planned for area surrounding Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Developers have released plans to upgrade the areas in front of and surrounding Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids.

Renderings add green space and trees to the area between the arena and Fulton Street. The area will also have improved security and places for people to hang out in.

The plans also include an upgrade to the alley between the side of the arena and the rear of bars and entrances along Ionia Avenue.

“I’m excited about the project. I think it’ll make a more pleasant setting for patrons and that’s the idea,” said Steve Heacock, chairman of the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority. “It’ll be safer, of course, but more important, more comfortable. Some trees and grass, places for people to sit.”