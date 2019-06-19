Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Walker police host Pop with a Cop

Posted 9:46 AM, June 19, 2019

WALKER, Mich. -- The Walker Police Department kicked off summer with its 3rd annual 'Pop with a Cop' event Wednesday.

The officers hosted the meet and greet at the Double Dip Depot, 3284 Remembrance Rd NW, in downtown Walker.

The community came out to eat ice cream, play mini-golf, take lots of pictures and of course, drink a pop with a cop.

Officer Mitch Harkema saying this event bridges the gap between police and the community by showing them officers are just like everyone else.

Thankfully the weather cooperated and the event went on as planned.

 

