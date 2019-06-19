Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Whitmer: ‘Doing nothing’ not an option in Benton Harbor

Posted 4:35 AM, June 19, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says “doing nothing” is not an option after Benton Harbor’s school board rejected her administration’s proposal to close two high schools despite the threat of the district potentially being dissolved.

Whitmer wrote a letter to the board Tuesday.

She said Michigan’s proposal “has merit” because it would lead to improved student outcomes. But she added she plans to partner with the board to develop benchmarks that hold the district accountable.

Board members have given Whitmer a plan outline. No specifics are public.

The Democrat’s proposal to close the high school and an alternative high school has been criticized in Benton Harbor and by some of her political allies. She said Tuesday she will continue talking with the district about plans to address debt and improve educational outcomes.

