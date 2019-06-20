× 3 children taken to hospital after Ottawa Co. crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three kids were taken to the hospital Thursday after a crash at an Ottawa County intersection.

It happened around 12:10 p.m. at the intersection of Filmore Street and 92nd Avenue in Allendale Township.

Authorities said a vehicle trying to turn left onto Fillmore Street from 92nd Avenue pulled out in front of a car going west on 92nd Avenue, causing a crash.

Three children in the westbound vehicle were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Both drivers weren’t hurt in the crash.