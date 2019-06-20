Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

6th annual Refugee World Cup tournament is Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Bethany Refugee and Immigrant Services will be hosting its sixth annual Refugee World Cup soccer tournament on Saturday, June 22nd from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The tournament is open to the public, and parking and admission is free. It will be held at the Gainey Athletic Complex, 1661 East Paris Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Proceeds from concessions and merchandise go directly to Bethany’s Refugee Programs to assist refugees in every aspect of their new life in the United States.

This soccer tournament, held close to World Refugee Day, will celebrate the refugee communities in West Michigan and around the world.

Players and community members come together not only to compete and spectate, but to celebrate the unique cultures that refugees have brought to West Michigan.

This family-friendly event has activities for all ages, and offers great food, games and activities – all while watching talented players from across the world compete for the Refugee World Cup!

