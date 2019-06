Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Montcalm County peeps, cows, chickens, horses, and beyond are having a fair! It's an event that's drawn families for years with a fantastic carnival atmosphere, livestock, tractor pulls, and more.

4H members and fair participants Zachary Princer and London Eldridge talk about their experience at the fair, and what they'll be doing this year.

The Montcalm County 4-H Fair is taking place on June 23-29. For a complete fair schedule, visit montcalmcountyfairgrounds.com.