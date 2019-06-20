Beer on the Bridge in Ada kicks off first day of summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the fifth year for Beers on the Bridge in Ada Township, bringing live music, tasty craft beer, and delicious food from local eateries all in one place on Friday.

Beers At The Bridge, which is held three times per summer, attracts thousands of people to come out and enjoy a fun night out with the community.

A portion of the proceeds helps benefit the Ada Historical Society.

Beers on the Bridge will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the Ada Covered Bridge by Leonard Field at the following dates:

June 21

July 19

August 16

