Flood advisories in effect
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Beer on the Bridge in Ada kicks off first day of summer

Posted 11:54 AM, June 20, 2019, by

It's the fifth year for Beers on the Bridge in Ada Township, bringing live music, tasty craft beer, and delicious food from local eateries all in one place on Friday.

Beers At The Bridge, which is held three times per summer, attracts thousands of people to come out and enjoy a fun night out with the community.

A portion of the proceeds helps benefit the Ada Historical Society.

Beers on the Bridge will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the Ada Covered Bridge by Leonard Field at the following dates:

  • June 21
  • July 19
  • August 16

Get more event details on their Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.